Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $26,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.79.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.