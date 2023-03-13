Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of Dollar Tree worth $75,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.