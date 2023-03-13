Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $39,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,212,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 92.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

