Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

