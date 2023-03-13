VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of VICI Properties worth $128,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

