Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $147,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $76,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,570,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

INTC stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

