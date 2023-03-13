Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $127,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

