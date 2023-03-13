Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,287 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

