Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 31,521 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $79,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $30,355,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 275.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 175.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 57.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $346.73 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $389.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.57 and a 200 day moving average of $285.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

