Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $128,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $246.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

