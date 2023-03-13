Morgan Stanley Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $535.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

ULTA stock opened at $521.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.89. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

