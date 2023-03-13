Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 53,050 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Acadia Healthcare worth $87,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare Profile

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

