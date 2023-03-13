Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $40,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $276.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

