Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 36,587 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,587 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of Robert Half International worth $146,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $77.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

