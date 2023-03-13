Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $135,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $149.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

