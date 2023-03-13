Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $965,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $230.91 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.