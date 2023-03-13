Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,807 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $87,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

