Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 465 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

