Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

Yum China Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.