Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 429,438 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $140,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock worth $243,764,675. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE DINO opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

