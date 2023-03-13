Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $150,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

