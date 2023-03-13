Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 643 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $347.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

