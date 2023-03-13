Stewart Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

