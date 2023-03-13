Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
Shares of SELF opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
