Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SELF opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

