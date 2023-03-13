Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.63 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

