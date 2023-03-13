Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 8,692 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

