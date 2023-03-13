Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.