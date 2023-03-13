Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

