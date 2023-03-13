Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 10,021 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.