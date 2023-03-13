Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE NIQ opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.