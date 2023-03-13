Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXJ opened at $11.32 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.