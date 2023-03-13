Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

