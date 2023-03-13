Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:OIA opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
