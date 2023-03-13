InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

IPO stock opened at C$2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$237.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

