Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 785,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

IWR stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.