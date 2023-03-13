Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO opened at $10.97 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 339,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

