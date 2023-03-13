Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFG stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.