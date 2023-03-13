Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBB opened at $16.19 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

