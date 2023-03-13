Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NAD opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,874 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

