Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$57.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.44. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$45.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,880,980. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,668,872 shares in the company, valued at C$544,132,959.02. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Insiders bought 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.