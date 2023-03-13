Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 30,117 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,851,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 93,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 215,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.