Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

