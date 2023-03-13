Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.