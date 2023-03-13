TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of TPVG opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

