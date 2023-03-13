BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

MUI opened at $11.48 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

