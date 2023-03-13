Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.