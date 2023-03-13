Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRK stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

