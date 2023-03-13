Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 9.70 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.91 and a 200-day moving average of 9.78.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.