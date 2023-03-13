Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG opened at 9.70 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.91 and a 200-day moving average of 9.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
