Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

