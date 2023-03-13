Quanex Building Products Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 16.8 %

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $685.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also

